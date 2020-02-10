Video: Fred scores the winning goal in Man Utd training
Midfielder Fred scored the winning goal for his team at Manchester United’s warm weather training camp today.
The Red Devils are currently in Spain for a mid-season break.
On the second day of their trip, Fred was the match-winner in the all-important end of training session match.
The Brazilian started and finished a passing move, tucking the ball past David de Gea to secure victory for a side that also included Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Sergio Romero.
You can see Fred’s goal, which sparked jubilant celebrations, in the video below.
Pass, touch, pass, goal! 🎯— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2020
🙌 Jubilant celebrations as @Fred08Oficial seals the W during day 2️⃣ of our warm-weather training session!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/UtXytMBtCZ