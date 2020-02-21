Video: Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen scores his first goal since signing from Tottenham Hotspur

Former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has scored his first goal for new club Inter Milan.

The Denmark international was on target for the Italian side in last night’s Europa League win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria last night.

Eriksen opened the scoring in the 71st minute in what turned out to be a 0-2 away win for Inter. Romelu Lukaku scored the second from the penalty spot.

You can see Eriksen’s first goal for Inter in the video below.