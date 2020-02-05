Video: James Milner skips holiday to watch Liverpool youngsters play Shrewsbury

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner snubbed the sunshine during the Premier League’s winter break in favour of a cold night at Anfield watching the club’s youngsters beat Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

While his senior team-mates have jetted off to destinations like the Maldives (Roberto Firmino and Fabinho), Miami (Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana) and Rio de Janeiro (Alisson Becker) during their two-week break, Milner was on Merseyside to act as cheerleader.

Under-23 manager Neil Critchley, who was in charge with Jurgen Klopp also among those away for a break, revealed: “He trained with us and he asked whether he could come along. I think the answer is ‘Yes, of course you can’. It was very respectful to ask.

“He was giving words of advice, he was getting right behind the players. He was vocal in the dressing room. He was animated. He was vocal behind me, I could hear him.

“I don’t think he’s available [fit] yet… but he was jumping up and down behind me so I think he was desperate to get on.”

With Milner having cheering his young colleagues on to a 1-0 victory and a place in the fifth round against Chelsea, the 34-year-old might have been doing his bit to keep the prospect of a treble alive for the Reds.