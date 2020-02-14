Video: Jesse Lingard smashes half-volley crossbar challenge

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has shared video footage of him mastering the half-volley crossbar challenge.

The England international was challenged by young team-mate Angel Gomes during United’s warm weather training camp in Marbella, Spain.

Lingard accepted and proceeded to complete the challenge: dropping the ball from his hands, connecting with it on the bounce and firing it against the woodwork.

You can see Lingard’s successfully taking on the half-volley crossbar challenge in the video below.