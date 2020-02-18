Video: Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold speak ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold faced reporters yesterday evening for a pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are back at the Wanda Metropolitano less than nine months after being crowned European champions by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the same stadium.

The return visit was an obvious topic of conversation during the press conference, which you can watch in full in the video below.