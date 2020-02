Video: Liverpool keeper Alisson baptises Man Utd midfielder’s wife

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has helped to baptise Manchester United midfielder Fred’s wife.

The Brazil international took a key role in Monqiue Salum’s baptism during the Premier League’s current winter break.

Alisson was in a swimming pool to help dunk Salum under the water.

She posted video footage of her baptism on Instagram.

Writing in Portuguese, she said: “This day! The day that will always be marked in my heart and soul. The day of my encounter with Jesus Christ, where I felt his presence and felt that it was the most certain and important choice of my life.

“I could not fail to thank my dear friends @natalialbecker and @alissonbecker who introduced me to life in Christ Jesus and with their testimonies has been transforming the lives of everyone around them, including mine!

“Thank you for making me I felt true love. You are a blessing in our lives! Thank you God, for doing your works in my life. I serve you!”

Having also helped to baptise Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino last month, Alisson no boasts the record of having performed more baptisms than he has conceded goals in 2020.