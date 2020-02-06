Video: Liverpool keeper Alisson watches brother Muriel in action for Fluminense

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has used the Premier League’s winter break as an opportunity to watch his brother Muriel in action.

(Yes, it appears Senhor e Senhora Becker were intended to raise a clan of Avon representatives rather than goalkeepers.)

Muriel, aged 32, was playing for Fluminense in their Copa Sudamericana clash with Chilean side Unión La Calera.

Younger brother Alisson was in town to and in attendance at the Maracana to watch the 1-1 draw.

You can see the Liverpool keeper watching his older brother in the video below.