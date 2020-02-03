Video: Liverpool stars loved their Danny Ings reunion

With formalities on the pitch taken care of and a 22-point lead opened up at the top of the Premier League table, the aftermath of Liverpool’s victory over Southampton turned into a Danny Ings love-in.

The European champions were clearly delighted to have their former team-mate back on Anfield.

There were hugs galore for Ings from the players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ings, aged 27, was on the Reds’ books between 2015 and 2019. He completed a free transfer to Southampton last sumer having spent the previous season on loan with the Saints.

His former roommate Andy Robertson took to social media to declare how much he had enjoyed the reunion.