Video: Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum rides a dune buggy in Dubai

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has swapped riding high at the top of the Premier League table for an undulating journey through the Arabian desert.

The Netherlands international has been out adventuring in a dune buggy in Dubai during the Premier League winter break.

He shared photos and video footage from his journey through the sand on his Twitter account.

Wijnaldum wrote: “Had sooo much fun blasting through the desert!!”

Once he has rid himself of all the sand, Wijnaldum will turn his attention to Saturday’s return to Premier League action at Norwich City and the Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid the following Tuesday.

Are you ready for the 'Top Gear Gini Desert Edition?'🌵🚦🏁🔥

Let's go for a ride🚦🏁🔥