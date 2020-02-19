Video: Man Utd training ahead of Club Brugge game

Manchester United’s players trained at their Carrington base today as they prepare for tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge.

The Red Devils travel to Belgium for the first leg of their last-32 tie.

You can see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad being put through their paces on the training pitch ahead of their flight to Bruges in the video below.

January signing Odion Ighalo, who could make his full debut for the Red Devils, was among those training.

But Mason Greenwood was absent and hasn’t made the trip to Belgium.