Video: Odion Ighalo scores his first Man Utd goal

Odion Ighalo has scored his first goal for Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker found the net on his first start for the club in this evening’s Europa League game against Club Brugge.

Ighalo bundled the ball in from close range when he got on the end of Juan Mata’s first time cross after a delightful ball over the top of the Brugge defence from fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes.

You can see Ighalo scoring his first goal for United in the video below.