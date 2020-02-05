Video: Odion Ighalo’s first interview as a Man Utd player

Manchester United’s transfer deadline day signing Odion Ighalo has given his first interview since joining the club.

After his surprise loan move from Shanghai Shenhua late last Thursday, the former Watford striker had to travel from China to the UK.

Having arrived in Manchester on Sunday and presumably being afforded Monday to recover, Ighalo was at Carrington yesterday to complete his post-signing formalities.

That included sitting down with United’s in-house media team for a first interview.

You can hear what Ighalo had to say about become a United player in the video below.