Video: Own goal from former Man Utd defender gives Liverpool victory

An own goal from ex-Manchester United defender Ro-Shaun Williams gave Liverpool’s youngest ever side victory over Shrewsbury Town in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield.

Williams, who joined the Shrews from United last summer, headed into his own net. The 21-year-old had attempted to guide Neco Williams’ long diagonal ball back to goalkeeper Max O’Leary, unaware that O’Leary had ventured off his line to claim the ball.

You can see the decisive goal and more highlights from last night’s game in the video below.