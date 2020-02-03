Video: Rhian Brewster shows a yellow card to the ref during Preston vs Swansea

On-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster had the rare privilege of showing a yellow card to a referee during Swansea City’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Ref Geoff Eltringham dropped his cards during the closing stages of the game. Brewster retrieved the yellow card and produced his finest Mike Dean impersonation while returning the card to its rightful owner.

Paul Gascoigne was once booked for a similar gag, but Eltringham took Brewster’s booking in good spirits.

Brewster, who had earlier scored the Swans’ equaliser, joked on Twitter after the game: “Coming through with the Mike Dean energy.”