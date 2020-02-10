Video: Sadio Mane returns to Liverpool training

Champions elect Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their return to action against Norwich City this weekend after star forward Sadio Mane returned to training.

The Senegal international, aged 27, has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury since pulling up during the 2-1 win over Wolvhampton Wanderers last month.

He has missed Premier League matches against West Ham United and Southampton, plus the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town, during his 18 days out.

But he is now set to return against the Canaries at Carrow Road in Saturday’s teatime kick-off.

Perhaps even more crucially, he could also now be available to face Atletico Madrid in next Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

You can see Mane training at Melwood today in the video below.