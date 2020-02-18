Video: Saul Niguez gives Atletico Madrid the lead vs Liverpool

Liverpool are behind in their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

A fourth-minute goal from midfielder Saul Niguez gave the Spanish side the lead at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul poked the ball home after it broke for him in the penalty area when the holders failed to deal with a corner.

It proved to be the only goal of the first-half.

You can see Saul scoring the opening goal of the tie in the video below.