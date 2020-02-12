Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a horrible, horrible free-kick

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is lethal with a dead ball at his feet.

From the famous quick corner against Barcelona to his various pinpoint deliveries to Virgil van Dijk’s forehead, the England international is one of the best in the business.

So, there’s hope for the rest of us when you see that it doesn’t always go to plan for TAA.

Here he is getting one hopelessly wrong in training at Melwood yesterday. Even Van Dijk can’t believe what he’s just witnessed!