Video: Watford 3-0 Liverpool (goals and highlights)

Watford recorded a shock 3-0 win to bring Liverpool’s unbeaten season to an abrupt halt.

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr and a third from Hornets skipper Troy Deeney condemned the Reds to defeat and an end to their 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Sarr scored the opener in the 54th minute, when he stabbed home Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross.

He doubled the lead six minutes later after being put through on goal by Troy Deeney.

The skipper capped the win with a curling short from the edge of the penalty area.

