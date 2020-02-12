Video: Young Arsenal fan performs Alexandre Lacazette goal celebration

This young Arsenal fan has been working on his celebrations just as much as his finishing.

After finding the net with a neat effort in his back garden, the junior Gooner pulled Alexandre Lacazette’s goal celebration out of the bag.

There’s no name and number on the back of his shirt but it looks like the French striker is his man.

Lacazette responded by retweeting the video footage of the young support mimicking his goal celebration.

You can see the celebration for yourself in the video below.