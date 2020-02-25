Videos: Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry scores twice against Chelsea

Ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry has put Chelsea on the verge of Champions League elimination.

The German star scored two quick-fire away goals at Stamford Bridge this evening to put Bayern Munich in total control of their last-16 tie.

Gnabry struck in the 51st minute and against in the 54th minute to leave the German giants within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

He applied the finish after good work from Thiago Alcantara and Robert Lewandowski to break the deadlock, then combined delightfully with Lewandowsi for his second.

You can see both goals in the videos below.

Gnabry loves London!



Great work from Thiago and Lewandowski as Bayern slice Chelsea open.



Serge Gnabry makes no mistake! pic.twitter.com/eXL8IDbwrm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020