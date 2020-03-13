Arsenal star reacts to Premier League suspension

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted on social media to give his thoughts on the news that the Premier League has been suspended.

With the Gunners’ game against Manchester City having been postponed on Wednesday night, the entire league has now been put on hold until April 4 at the earliest due to coronavirus.

German playmaker Ozil has signalled his approval for the measures, saying that football does not matter at the moment.

He urged his followers to follow health guidance to minimise the spread of the virus.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else.

“Guys, take all the precautions you can – be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk.

“As we go through this global issue, we should not forget to say thank you to all doctors, nurses and scientists etc worldwide, who are helping to keep this virus from spreading.

“They are under high pressure in the upcoming weeks & deserve our respect and gratitude.”