Arsenal’s mystery country music DJ comes clean
Arsenal defender Rob Holding appears to have confessed to being the club’s mystery country music DJ.
Team-mate Bernd Leno had complained to a group of young supporters that an unknown person was killing the workout vibe in the gym at London Colney by playing hillbilly tunes.
He said: “I don’t know who puts it on, but somebody is playing country music in the gym. When you’re training you need aggressive music, so I don’t like it.”
When centre-back Holding spotted the Leno quote doing the rounds, he issued what looked pretty close to being an emoji confession.
🙄🙄…. 🤠 https://t.co/mu2SnOtFpN— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) March 4, 2020
And the cowboy hat certainly fits, because Holding has previously travelled to Nashville to attend the Country Music awards.