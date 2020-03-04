Arsenal’s mystery country music DJ comes clean

Arsenal defender Rob Holding appears to have confessed to being the club’s mystery country music DJ.

Team-mate Bernd Leno had complained to a group of young supporters that an unknown person was killing the workout vibe in the gym at London Colney by playing hillbilly tunes.

He said: “I don’t know who puts it on, but somebody is playing country music in the gym. When you’re training you need aggressive music, so I don’t like it.”

When centre-back Holding spotted the Leno quote doing the rounds, he issued what looked pretty close to being an emoji confession.

And the cowboy hat certainly fits, because Holding has previously travelled to Nashville to attend the Country Music awards.