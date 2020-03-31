Brentford’s 24-year-old talent ready to step up to the Premier League

With the football season temporarily halted for the foreseeable future, it seems like the ideal time for clubs to start planning ahead.

Even though we don’t know when the next transfer window will officially start or end, it’s going to be a crucial period for clubs, and recruitment is always key to those looking to progress. With that in mind, anyone who has watched the Championship this season will know that Said Benrahma is ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

Some Premier League sides will have had reservations about signing a creative player from a lower league but the likes of James Maddison and most recently Jack Grealish have emphatically shown that the gap between England’s top two tiers isn’t as big as some perhaps make out.

So, there’s sure to be a queue already forming for Benrahma who was one of just five players to hit double figures for goals and assists last season. That’s something the Algerian is on course to do in the current campaign and he is once again one of few who will achieve that feat.

Yet, the major concern for any prospective buying club will be Brentford’s position. They are fouth in the table and will be one of the favourites in the Championship betting should they make the play-offs, which seems highly likely.

Whilst promotion wouldn’t rule out a transfer, it would obviously make it a lot harder. The Bees will want to keep hold of their creative star if they are playing in the Premier League. If they don’t, history suggests that the Londoners will cash in and Benrahma is ready for the challenge that top-flight football will provide.

At his best, the Algerian is a joy to watch. Capable of drifting between the lines, his movement makes him hard to mark, but his best work comes with the ball at his feet. The former Nice man can find a killer pass and score from outside the box, but it’s his close control and fantastic skill that ensures any paying fan enjoys watching the attacking midfielder do his thing on the pitch.

Another factor in his favour is his age. At 24, Benrahma is still a few years from his peak and could be seen as a shrewd long-term investment for most clubs in the top-flight.

Of course, the right-footer isn’t someone who has just emerged onto the scene and he has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea in the past, so he is a player that the elite in this country have kept tabs on, which highlights just how much potential he has.

Therefore, when the football season does eventually resume, it could be a very interesting few months ahead for Benrahma. His immediate priority will be taking Brentford to the Premier League for the first time in their history but his long-term future is something that needs sorting and he will have plenty of admirers as he looks set to be the latest Championship star to make an impact on the big stage.