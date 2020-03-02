Bruno Fernandes react to Man Utd’s draw at Everton

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to give his thoughts on yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

The January signing was on the scoresheet for the third successive game, scoring his first goal from open play in the clash at Goodison Park.

But Fernandes’ low effort from outside the penalty area was United’s equaliser after falling behind to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early goal, and they were unable to push on for the win.

Writing on Twitter, the Portugal international said: “Not the result that we wanted but we’ll keep fighting to improve! Thank you for the amazing support today in the stands, Reds.

“Time to rest and get ready for the FA Cup.”

United face Derby County in their fifth round tie on Thursday night.