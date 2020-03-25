Chelsea star confirms he’s leaving this summer

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer.

The Spanish star is out of contract at the end of June and has revealed he will be leaving on a free transfer.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser, he said: “I will end the contract, but right now it is not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it.

“After that, what has to happen with my future will come, but right now it is not the most important thing when you don’t even know when you are going to train again.”

Pedro’s comments indicate that he has not yet decided on his next move.

He has been able to talk to any club outside English football since January, and would have been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a future employer.

It doesn’t sound like he has done so, though a return to his homeland seems like the most likely scenario for the 32-year-old former Barcelona man.

Depending on how quickly the UK is able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Pedro might have played his last game for the Blues.

Premier League football is currently suspended until April 30, but a further suspension appears highly likely.

Pedro will become a free agent and leave Stamford Bridge on June 30.