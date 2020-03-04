Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour reacts to starring vs Liverpool
Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour was the star of the show as the Blues knocked Premier League leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last night.
The 18-year-old Scottish midfielder started against the Reds and put in a man of the match-winning display to help Frank Lampard’s side to a 2-0 win in Tuesday evening’s game at Stamford Bridge.
After the final whistle, they youngster gave his thoughts on the match after what was undoubtedly a breakthrough performance for him.
Great team performance and proud to receive the man of the match award tonight. On to the quarters 💪🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/RnVYDXWUGO— Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) March 3, 2020
Chelsea fans ‘you were brilliant!’ 👏#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/xxnBsFysQC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2020