Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

England international Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chelsea winger, aged 19, becomes the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Blues said Hudson-Odoi had “displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning” and stayed away from their Cobham training ground as a result.

The club got test results confirming Hudson-Odoi’s diagnosis on Thursday evening, with a public statement being issued in the early hours of Friday morning.

All members of staff who have had recent contact with Hudson-Odoi, according all of Frank Lampard’s first-team squad and backroom staff, will now enter a period of self-isolation.

Tomorrow’s Premier League game away at Aston Villa is now highly unlikely to go ahead. An announcement is likely to follow an emergency meeting called by the Premier League for this morning.

Hudson-Odoi’s positive test follows news that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta also has the virus, forcing the Gunners’ entire first-team squad into self-isolation.