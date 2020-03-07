Confirmed Team News: Burnley vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League fixture between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.

Burnley team to play Tottenham

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for this evening's @premierleague game v @SpursOfficial.

One change, with Chris Wood back in attack. pic.twitter.com/ZM69fPTLvP — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 7, 2020

Burnley make one change to the side that played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United a week ago.

Chris Wood returns to the attack in place of Matej Vydra, who drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Tottenham team to play Burnley

Eric Dier keeps his place in the Spurs starting lineup, despite climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after the FA Cup defeat to Norwich City in midweek.

There are five changes to the side that started against the Canaries.

Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela all come into the starting lineup.

Michel Vorm, Serge Aurier, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso drop out.

Starting XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela, Dele, Bergwijn