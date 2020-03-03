Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea team to play Liverpool

Chelsea make six changes to the side held to a draw at Bournemouth last weekend.

Kepa returns in goal, while Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Ross Barkley, Willian and youngster Billy Gilmour also come into the team.

They replace Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Jorginho and Mason Mount.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Liverpool team to play Chelsea

Our side to face @ChelseaFC in the #EmiratesFACup 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes to the side that suffered a first Premier League defeat of the season at Watford last weekend.

Only Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane keep their places.

Adrian, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi come into the starting lineup.

Starting XI: Adrian, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Williams, Jones, Fabinho, Lallana, Origi, Minamino, Mane