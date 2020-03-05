Confirmed Team News: Derby County vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Derby County and Manchester United.

Derby team to play Man Utd

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney starts against his former club.

The Rams make four changes, with Kelle Roos, Louie Sibley, George Evans and Max Lowe return.

They replace Ben Hamer, Andre Wisdom, Matthew Clarke and Chris Martin.

Man Utd team to play Derby

The boss has made 6️⃣ changes from Sunday's game at Goodison Park 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2020

Manchester United make six changes to the side that started in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Odion Ighalo come into the starting lineup.

They replace David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.

Maguire misses out due to injury.