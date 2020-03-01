Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Man Utd lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Everton vs Manchester United game in the Premier League.
Everton team to play Man Utd
📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣— Everton (@Everton) March 1, 2020
5️⃣ changes
💙 @aftgomes starts!
↪️ Coleman, Keane, Walcott, Davies also return#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/PSJDZMaCjE
Everton make five changes for today’s encounter with Manchester United.
Andre Gomes returns to the Toffees’ starting lineup for the first time since recovering from his long-term injury layoff. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott are also back.
They replace Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin and Alex Iwobi.
Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Baines, Davies, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Man Utd team to play Everton
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Ole makes 5️⃣ changes to the starting XI to face Everton 💪#MUFC #EVEMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2020
Manchester United make five changes for this afternoon’s trip to Goodison Park.
Anthony Martial has shaken off the injury that forced him to miss the midweek Europa League win over Club Brugge.
He returns to lead the line in place of Odion Ighalo.
David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood also come into the team.
They replace Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Daniel James.
Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial