Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Everton vs Manchester United game in the Premier League.

Everton team to play Man Utd

Everton make five changes for today’s encounter with Manchester United.

Andre Gomes returns to the Toffees’ starting lineup for the first time since recovering from his long-term injury layoff. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott are also back.

They replace Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin and Alex Iwobi.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Baines, Davies, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd team to play Everton

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Ole makes 5️⃣ changes to the starting XI to face Everton 💪#MUFC #EVEMUN March 1, 2020

Manchester United make five changes for this afternoon’s trip to Goodison Park.

Anthony Martial has shaken off the injury that forced him to miss the midweek Europa League win over Club Brugge.

He returns to lead the line in place of Odion Ighalo.

David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood also come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Daniel James.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial