Confirmed Team News: LASK vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg between LASK and Manchester United.

LASK team to play Man Utd

LASK are without suspended defenders Philip Wiesinger and Petar Filipovic, who both started against Mattersburg last weekend.

Winger Thomas Goiginger sustained a serious knee injury in that game and is ruled out.

Full-back Marvin Potzman is also missing due to injury, but injury doubt Husein Balic is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Starting XI: Schlager; Trauner, Ramsebner, Ranflt; Holland, Tetteh, Michorl, Renner; Frieser, Reiter; Klauss

Man Utd team to play LASK

Manchester United make five changes to the side that defeated Manchester City in the derby clash last time out.

Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo come into the starting lineup.

They replace David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and the injured Anthony Martial.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard, who both missed training yesterday, are absent from the matchday squad.

Starting XI: Romero, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Ighalo