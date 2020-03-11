Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Spanish side lead 1-0 from the first leg in Spain.

Liverpool team to play Atletico Madrid

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2020

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to the starting lineup having not played since picking up a hamstring injury in the first leg three weeks ago.

He comes into the side in place of Fabinho.

Andy Robertson, rested for the Bournemouth game due to a fitness concern, returns at left-back in place of James Milner in the only other change.

The Reds are without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker who is sidelined due to a hip injury sustained in training last week.

Starting XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Atletico Madrid team to play Liverpool

Alvaro Morata is only fit enough for a place on the bench after picking up an injury against Sevilla over the weekend. Another former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, leads the line in his absence.

Joao Felix, who was injured for the first leg, starts in attack with Costa.

Kieran Trippier is fit enough to start at right-back, while Thomas Lemar – another injury doubt – is on the bench.

Starting XI: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Partey, Saul, Correa, Felix, Costa