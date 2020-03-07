Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Bournemouth lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Liverpool team to play Bournemouth

Liverpool are without goalkeeper Alisson Becker as they seek to bounce back from successive defeats.

That means Adrian keeps his place from the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Left-back Andy Robertson is also absent. The Scotland international has been rested as a precaution ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid due to a fitness issue.

There are six changes to the side that started at Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino come into the team.

They replace Neco Williams, Robertson, Adam Lallana, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

The result is three changes to the side that started the Premier League defeat at Watford a week ago, with Adrian, Joe Gomez and Milner playing in place of Alisson, Robertson and Dejan Lovren.

Starting XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Bournemouth team to play Liverpool

📝 TEAM NEWS 📝



🔺 King out with hamstring injury

🔺 Stanislas comes in out wide

🔺 Team unchanged elsewhere



Here's how we line up for our @premierleague clash with Liverpool.



Live blog 👉 https://t.co/kERDkrz4Hv#LIVBOU // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/Jb1cDMkXYc — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) March 7, 2020

Bournemouth make one change to the side that held Chelsea to a draw last time out.

Junior Stanislas replaces Joshua King, who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, S.Cook, Ake, Smith, L.Cook, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, C.Wilson, Stanislas