Confirmed Team News: Portsmouth vs Arsenal lineups – Pablo Mari makes debut

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s FA Cup tie between Portsmouth and Arsenal.

Portsmouth team to play Arsenal

League One promotion chasers Portsmouth make six changes to the side that beat Rochdale on Friday night.

Ross McCrorie, Steve Seddon, Ben Close, Gareth Evans, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison coming into the team.

Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Ronan Naylor, Andy Cannon, Tom Curtis and John Marquis drop out. All apart from injured Brown are among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Bass, McCrorie, Bolton, Burgess, Seddon, Close, McGeehan, Williams, Evans, Harness, Harrison

Arsenal team to play Portsmouth

Arsenal hand a debut to January signing Pablo Mari.

The Spanish centre-back, who joined on loan from Flamengo, partners David Luiz in central defence.

Mikel Arteta makes nine changes to the side knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiacos.

Only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka keep their places, with Emi Martinez, Sokratis, Mari, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah coming in.

Starting XI: Martinez, Sokratis, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah