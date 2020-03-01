Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Wolves lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers game in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play Wolves

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side beaten at Chelsea last time out.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele are dropped.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Dele Alli come into the team.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Winks (C), Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Wolves team to play Wolves

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes to the side defeated at Espanyol in midweek.

Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez all return.

They replace Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White, Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence.

Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Traore