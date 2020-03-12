Early Team News: LASK vs Man Utd

Manchester United will be without forward Anthony Martial for this evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg against LASK, which will be played behind closed doors in Austria.

The Frenchman suffered a nasty gash to his leg after colliding with the woodwork during last weekend’s 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, in which he scored the opening goal.

January loan signing Odion Ighalo is likely to lead the line in Martial’s absence.

There are doubts over right-back Diogo Dalot, who was sent home 15 minutes after reporting for training yesterday morning, and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who did not take part in Wednesday’s session.

Long-term absentees Paul Pogba (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (back) remain sidelined.

For the hosts, defenders Philip Wiesinger and Petar Filipovic are both suspended.

Winger Thomas Goiginger has sustained a serious knee injury, while full-back Marvin Potzmann is also ruled out through injury.

Another winger, Husein Balic, is a doubt.