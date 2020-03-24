Former Man Utd captain Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Italy

Ex-Manchester United captain Ashley Young has taken to social media to offer insights on the coronavirus pandemic.

The former England international, who quit Old Trafford to join Serie A side Inter Milan, currently finds himself at the centre of the outbreak in Italy.

He shared a lengthy Twitter thread to give advice to people back on hime based on his observations of what has been happening in Italy.

Here’s what Young had to say about the situation and some of the measures he thinks people ought to take to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it. Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown! — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Please read the following and share this if you haven’t already, it really is time to do your bit to help tackle this awful global crisis we are in! March 24, 2020

‼ If you have to get in the lift only get in with 1 more person, 2 people per lift at one time. And stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall – don’t breathe outwards towards that stranger. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

‼ Use a face mask or scarf to keep you nose and mouth covered. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

‼ Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020