Skip to main content

Former Man Utd captain Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Italy

By
-

Ex-Manchester United captain Ashley Young has taken to social media to offer insights on the coronavirus pandemic.

The former England international, who quit Old Trafford to join Serie A side Inter Milan, currently finds himself at the centre of the outbreak in Italy.

He shared a lengthy Twitter thread to give advice to people back on hime based on his observations of what has been happening in Italy.

Here’s what Young had to say about the situation and some of the measures he thinks people ought to take to protect themselves and others from the virus.