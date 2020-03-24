Harry Kane reveals he would have been back in training in 2-3 weeks

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he was on target to return to full training in two to three weeks, though his comeback has now been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The England international, aged 26, has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in the defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

He had always been pencilled in for a return to action in April, and Kane confirmed that he was still on target to do so.

Kane told Spurs’ official website: “I’m not too far away. I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time.

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.

“It’s such a strange situation. No-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

With Premier League football now suspended until at least April 30 – and likely to be postponed well beyond that date – Kane’s return to action is now on hold.

But Tottenham fans and head coach Jose Mourinho will be pleased to know that when they do return to action, Kane is likely to be available, albeit he will be severely short of match fitness after several months on the sidelines.