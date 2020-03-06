Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James injury doubts for Man City game

Manchester United have injury concerns over three regular starters ahead of this weekend’s derby clash with Manchester City.

Captain Harry Maguire, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James are all doubts for the game.

Maguire rolled an ankle in training this week and was ruled out of last night’s FA Cup win over Derby County at Pride Park.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his skipper’s involvement would be “touch and go”, but indicated he was hopeful the England international would maintain his ever-present record in the league this season.

Speaking at his press conference in Derby last night, he said: “Well, he’s touch and go because he rolled his ankle but, hopefully, he’ll recover quickly.”

Solskjaer said he was also hopeful that Wan-Bissaka and James will feature. He do not rule either player out of contention and indicated they would be assessed at Carrington on Saturday – the day before the game – to determine whether they are fit enough to be involved.

Asked whether they will be available, Solskjaer told reporters: “I hope so, yes, but none of them have been training yet since the last game, so we’ve got to look at them on Saturday probably because tomorrow is a recovery day.”