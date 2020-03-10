Jordan Henderson: Liverpool skipper fit to face Atletico Madrid

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is available for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon his skipper as the Reds seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Henderson, aged 29, has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first leg on February 18.

Henderson was forced off after 80 minutes of the first leg. He was replaced by vice-captain James Milner, with the Reds already trailing to Saul Niguez’s early opener at the time.

After three weeks out of action, during which time he missed victories over West Ham and Bournemouth and defeats to Watford and Chelsea, Henderson is fit to return to the team against Atletico.

Henderson skippered the side to Champions League glory last season and has been a key part of the team that is currently cruising to the Premier League title.