Liverpool are so good they’ve made their greatest achievement of modern times feel a bit underwhelming

Winning the Premier League title, as they are sure to do, is perhaps Liverpool’s greatest achievement in modern times.

They haven’t been crowned champions of England in almost 30 years and have never done so in the Premier League era. Yes, they’ve won trophies since – not least their two Champions League triumphs – but the best team in Europe doesn’t always win the European Cup. The best team in England usually wins the Premier League.

And this season that has undoubtedly been Liverpool. Their comfortable lead at the top of the table alone tells you that.

Yet for a club that would have gladly settled for winning a first Premier League title on a coin toss at the start of the season, winning at a canter is now likely to feel slightly underwhelming.

A lacklustre return to action following the winter break has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side lose their hopes of going a full season unbeaten, eliminated from the FA Cup and now knocked out of the Champions League.

Compared to the lofty ambitions of a month ago, being crowned champions alone (albeit with the Club World Cup already in the bag) seems like a bit of a comedown.

Given that they are so comfortable in the league that they could be crowned champions in March, and are now just two victories away from securing the title, events have conspired that they won’t even be able to put much distance between recent disappointments and being crowned champions.

It will be far from a hollow victory. Jurgen Klopp, his players and the Anfield crowd will still be delighted on Saturday, March 21, if (having won the derby) they can lift the trophy after a home win over Crystal Palace.

But given how good they have been so far this season, Liverpool’s first title win since 1989/90 isn’t going to feel quite as triumphant as you would have imagined in August (or even at the start of February).