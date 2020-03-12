Liverpool player reacts to Champions League exit (tweet and photos)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been giving his thoughts on being knocked out of the Champions League.

The holders suffered a 2-4 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie following a 2-3 loss after extra time at Anfield last night.

A goal late in the first-half from midfielder Gini Wijnadum had levelled the aggregate score, and the Reds appeared to be heading through when Roberto Firmino struck early in extra time.

But Marcos Llorente’s double and an Alvaro Morata goal saw Jurgen Klopp’s side crash out.

Here’s what Adrian, who was at fault for Llorente’s first goal, had to say about the defeat.