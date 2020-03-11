Liverpool players look ahead to Atletico Madrid clash (tweets and photos)

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The holders need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to continue their defence of the trophy they won last June.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp’s squad were at work on the training pitch at Melwood yesterday. Several players shared photos from the session and their pre-match thoughts.