Liverpool players look ahead to Bournemouth clash (tweets and photos)

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to tomorrow’s early kick-off in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

While still on course to cruise to the title, the Reds have had the wind taken out of their sails by a Champions League last-16 first leg defeat at Atletico Madrid, a first Premier League defeat of the season to Watford and the FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea.

The players are eager to bounce back from their run of three losses in four games. Here’s what they have been saying ahead of their encounter with the Cherries.

Big one tomorrow! Looking forward to being back at Anfield!! 🔥🔥 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2cQAQDQvCs March 6, 2020