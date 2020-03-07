Liverpool players react to beating Bournemouth (tweets and photos)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth and return to winning ways.

After back-to-back defeats and three losses in their last four game, the Reds might have feared the worst when they fell behind to Callum Wilson’s goal inside the first 10 minutes.

But goals midway through the first-half from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane gave the champions elect a lead they held on to until the final whistle, thanks in no small part to vice-captain James Milner’s goal-line clearance.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.