Liverpool set to name strong team vs Chelsea

Liverpool appear likely to name their first-team stars in this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Chelsea.

The Reds have largely relied on youngsters so far in this season’s competition, with all their first-team players allowed to go on holiday and miss the fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town last month.

But with five of the XI that started against the Shrews playing for the under-19 side in their defeat at Benfica this afternoon, it appears that Jurgen Klopp will field a stronger team at Stamford Bridge.

Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain all started the last FA Cup game, but were in action against Benfica this afternoon.

The young Reds slipped to a 4-1 defeat in their UEFA Youth League game.

Klopp could still rest some of his regulars, but appears to be keen to bounce back quickly from last weekend’s Premier League defeat at Watford.