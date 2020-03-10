Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Early team news

Here is the early team news ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is available after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained in the first leg in Spain.

But the Reds are without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is ruled out due to a hip injury he sustained in training last week.

Adrian is expected to continue to deputise in the Brazil international’s absence.

Left-back Andy Robertson missed last weekend’s win over Bournemout due to a fitness concern, but is expected to start against Atletico.

Atletico Madrid team news