Liverpool’s Alisson Becker ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid due to injury.

The Brazil international has sustained a hip injury in training and is ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth and, more importantly, the return game against Atletico.

Liverpool will now seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg without their first-choice keeper. Adrian is set to deputise in Alisson’s absence.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alisson will miss the Atletico game in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Bournemouth.

He told reporters: “Unfortunately Ali is out.

“He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”

Asked about the nature of the injury, Klopp added: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

Later in the press conference, he confirmed that Alisson is definitely unavailable for the Atletico game.

The German said: “No, next week not [available].

“I don’t want to say no [for the Merseyside derby] but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.”