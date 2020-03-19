Liverpool’s hopes of being crowned champions boosted by Premier League and FA

Liverpool’s chances of being crowned Premier League champions for the first time have been boosted after an indefinite extension to the 2019/20 season was confirmed.

The Premier League and the FA have issued a joint-statement in which they reaffirmed their commitment to completing the season once the current coronavirus pandemic is under control.

But the statement also extended the suspension of professional football in England from April 3 to at least April 30.

The statement read: “We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.



“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

“However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

“Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.”

Liverpool need just two more wins to be crowned champions. But their hopes of winning the title were at risk of disappearing if the 2019/20 campaign was scrapped.

Today’s statement indicates that there is no danger of that happening.